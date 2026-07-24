Andy Burnham Wants to 'Rewire Britain' but UK-India Ties are Likely to Continue

Since 2016, the UK now has its seventh Prime Minister. It has been a tumultuous decade ever since the country voted for Brexit. But is this new government with Andy Burnham as Prime Minister a circuit breaker or a government of purge?

The response to the former mayor of Greater Manchester entering 10 Downing Street has been a mix of fascination and cautious optimism, with questions on funding and long-term stability.

The Cabinet purge was on display as Burnham sacked around 11 of former PM Keir Starmer's loyalists, including Rachel Reeves as Chancellor, David Lammy, and Peter Kyle, in a swift, clear-out to install allies.