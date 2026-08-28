Nepal Death Toll Rises to 469, Hundreds Missing as Flood Threat Still Looms

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The death toll from flash floods in central Nepal has reached 469, with search and rescue operations continuing for a third day. The disaster, triggered by a glacial collapse near the Nepal-Tibet border, has left hundreds missing and thousands injured. Authorities have recovered bodies from multiple districts, and rescue teams remain on high alert due to the risk of further flooding from an overflowing artificial lake formed by debris.
According to The Hindu, the majority of casualties have been reported from Chitwan, Nawalparasi East, Gorkha, Nuwakot, and Dhading districts. The Nepal Police confirmed that 178 bodies were recovered from Chitwan, 110 from Nawalparasi East, and significant numbers from other affected areas. The government has directed the Finance Ministry to prepare a relief and rehabilitation package for those impacted by the floods.
As reported by The Guardian, rescue operations were temporarily halted after a lake formed by a landslide began to overflow, increasing the risk of a secondary flood. Residents in Rasuwa district were seen moving to higher ground, and Chinese rescue teams also withdrew to safer areas. The confirmed death toll includes more than 1,300 people missing in Nepal and Tibet, with hundreds of foreign nationals among those unaccounted for.
As highlighted by Maktoob Media, India’s Ministry of External Affairs stated that 290 Indian nationals remain uncontactable, while 84 have been rescued. The Red Cross estimates that approximately 93,000 people may have been affected, and an emergency appeal for $31 million has been launched for disaster relief. The floods have also destroyed 19 bridges and 40 kilometres of roads, complicating rescue efforts.
“The water level mixed with mud has increased at the same place where the flash flood occurred on Wednesday, and there is a risk of more flooding in the area,” the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority stated.
As noted in an article by undefined, over 1,500 injured and stranded people have been rescued so far, with many receiving treatment in Kathmandu hospitals. The disaster was caused by an ice-rock avalanche that sent a torrent of water, mud, and debris downstream, devastating towns, villages, and infrastructure, including hydropower projects.
According to Deutsche Welle, the newly formed barrier lake upstream holds roughly 2 million cubic metres of water, with forecasts predicting an additional 3 million cubic metres in the coming days. Chinese engineering teams are working to assess and manage the risk, but continued rainfall is destabilising the area further.
As reported by The Indian Express, Nepal’s Prime Minister Balendra Shah has visited affected areas and confirmed that government agencies are prioritising the search for missing persons, treatment of the injured, and relief for affected families. International assistance has been offered, but Nepal has largely relied on its own security agencies for search and rescue operations.
“Our focus is in search and rescue of people … some people are trapped in the tunnel of Trishuli 3A hydropower project,” Nepal army spokesperson Raja Ram Basnet said.
As highlighted by official statements, the tragedy has washed away entire villages, vehicles, roads, and bridges, with ongoing efforts to recover more bodies and rescue those still stranded. Many of the injured are being treated in Kathmandu, and the full extent of the damage is still being assessed.
Rescue teams have faced significant challenges due to destroyed infrastructure, with helicopters being used to reach isolated communities. The situation remains critical as authorities monitor the risk of further flooding from the unstable barrier lake.
“The devastating flash flood has heightened fears that the climate crisis is destabilising the geology of mountain and polar regions, threatening millions of people,” experts noted.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.