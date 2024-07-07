The Concerning Lack of Administrative Competence in the Education Sector

In the BJP’s 2014 manifesto, it promised to raise public spending on education to around six percent of the GDP. Between 2014 and 2024, the Union government allocated an average of only 0.44 percent of the annual GDP to education each year (the Congress-led UPA had allocated an average of 0.61 percent between 2004 and 2014).

The last decade has also seen the largest scale of student-led protests across the country, which may only intensify thanks to the NEET scandal. Students have protested on issues like deeper privatisation of institutions, waning academic freedom, cancellations of fellowships, delays in disbursement of stipends, cuts for research fundings, apart from infrastructural issues and saffronisation of campuses.

UP’s ‘surprise’ election verdict had the issue of paper leaks acted as a critical wedging point against the BJP. The inability to conduct centralised exams fairly also provides a deeper crisis of legitimacy within the Indian state to effectively harness, adopt, use, and upgrade its existing technological know-how and capacity. No edu-tech system, even if adopted, can enable a more accessible, competent process unless the government ensures a better environment for exams to be scheduled and carried out across the country in a systemic manner.