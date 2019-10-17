Sir Syed Ahmad Khan’s Legacy Goes Beyond Securing Minority Rights

Sir Syed was a British officer of high educational distinction. Yet, he authored a book titled Asbaab-e-Baghawat-e-Hind (The Causes of Indian Revolt) in 1859, wherein he showed great courage and fearlessness in highlighting the actions and policies of the British regime as the root cause of the revolt.

In the five final causes he attributed for the Revolt, he clearly admonished the British regime. But the most important amongst them was the lack of political representation of Indians in the Council. He wrote, “The non-admission of a native as a member into the Legislative Council was the original cause of the out-break. I believe that this Rebellion owes its origin to one great cause to which all others are but secondary Branches so to speak of the parent stem….”

This expression is perhaps the first voice in favour of the democratic rights of Indian nationals immediately after the mutiny of 1857, and thus, must be accorded its justified place in the narrative and history of the Indian Freedom Struggle.