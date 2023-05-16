More Than Detection Campaigns, Real GST Reforms Will Fix Fake Invoicing

The government achieved the highest monthly Goods and Services Tax (GST) collections of Rs. 1,87,035 crore in April 2023 though year on year growth was quite muted at 11.64 percent. Both Central GST (CGST) & State GST (SGST) constituents of the GST collections recorded reasonably good growth. The CGST at Rs. 38,440 crore was higher by 15.93 percent and SGST by 13.44 percent. There was, however, a notable slowdown in the IGST collections. At Rs. 89,158 crores, Interstate GST (IGST) was higher by only 8.81 percent.

This sub-par performance was most conspicuously evident in IGST collections on imports, which at Rs. 34,972 crores, were actually less, even in absolute numbers, than Rs. 36,705 crores in April 2022. April 2023 IGST on imports also recorded negative growth of 17.86 percent over the collections in March 2023. The GST growth record since 2018-19 has not been that extraordinary either. Average per month GST collections in 2018-19 were Rs. 97,947 crore. Since 2019-20, GST receipts increased from Rs. 12,22,117 crore to Rs. 18,06,047 crore in 2022-23 recording a CAGR of 13.90 percent.