GST On Online Gaming. Here’s Everything You Need To Know
Image credit: The Quint
India’s online gaming industry has seen meteoric growth over the past few years. With over 950 companies operating in the domain, the industry has already employed over 1 lakh people. This number is only expected to grow manifold in the coming years. With such great prospects, the online gaming industry in India is becoming an economic powerhouse in its own right.
The industry, however, is navigating some tough regulatory frameworks. One of those being the implementation of GST in online gaming.
How does it impact the growth of the industry? Does it align with the Indian Prime Minister’s vision of making India a global gaming superpower? How does the implementation of GST in online gaming compare with other leading economies?
These are only few key questions the industry is currently grappling with. Through this video, we try to make sense of the impending tax framework in the world of online gaming.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)