More Students Dying by Suicide Than Farmers Reveals Another Deadly Crisis

Rising student suicides in India is a critical issue that finds little mention and discussion amongst policymakers. The actual number now surpasses farmer suicides, with a four percent rise in 2024 alone.

Key causes include academic pressure, caste discrimination, financial stress, and sexual harassment, with IITs and NITs reporting high rates linked to exam failures. While male suicides have slightly declined in reported numbers, female suicides are on the rise, with LGBTQ and marginalised students facing heightened challenges amidst worsening the mental health crisis among the youth.