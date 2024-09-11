’No One Slept That Night’: Student Suicide in IIT-Guwahati Sparks Huge Protests

advertisement
(Trigger warning: Mentions of suicide. Reader discretion advised)
"The best of students study at IITs, but most number of suicides happen here. There is extreme academic pressure, and mental stress...Our lives are taken for granted...Why? We need answers. We can't lose more lives," said a second-year BTech student at the Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati (IIT-G) on the condition of anonymity.
According to police officials, 21-year-old Bimlesh Kumar, who hailed from Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district, was pursuing his Computer Science and Engineering programme.
This has led to massive protests with students protesting outside the administrative building in IIT-G's campus, alleging academic pressure as the cause of their fellow student's death. Subsequently, IIT-G’s Dean of Academic Affairs KV Krishna resigned on Wednesday, 11 September.
After two days of refusing to participate in any academic or admin-related activity, The Quint has learnt that students have decided to resume classes.
A third-year BTech student, who did not wish to be named, said the incident took place at the Brahmaputra hostel inside the campus.
Speaking to The Quint on the condition of anonymity, student protestors claimed that the 21-year-old was allegedly driven to death as he failed in a course due to poor attendance.
The protesters alleged that though Kumar had submitted the required medical certificates, it was not considered.
The Quint has reached out to IIT-Guwahati Director Devendra Jalihal for a response on these allegations. This story will be updated when we receive his response.
Meanwhile, Ranjan Bhuyan, Kamrup district's Superintendent of police (SP), told The Quint that investigation is underway to ascertain the cause of death.
"It is too early to share any details about the death because we are investigating the matter. We've registered a case of unnatural death, but prima facie it looks like a case of suicide. We can only confirm this after the post-mortem report comes," Bhuyan said.
In a statement released on 9 September, the institute said:
Kumar's death is the third such incident in IIT-Guwahati in 2024 alone. On 9 August, a 23-year-old MTech student from Uttar Pradesh was found dead in her hostel room. In April, a 20-year-old BTech student from Bihar was also found dead in his hostel room.
Multiple students that The Quint spoke to alleged that there was a "lack of empathy" shown by professors.
At least five students said that the current attendance policy, which mandates at least 75% attendance to appear for the final examinations, was concerning.
Failure to meet this requirement results in the student being awarded an FA (fail due to attendance) grade, forcing them to repeat the course with junior students in the following year. This allegedly happened in Kumar's case too.
While the institute allows students to submit medical certificates to account for these absences, students alleged "professors and institute hospital doctors have occasionally been reported to be careless in assisting students with the documentation process."
The Quint reached out to (now former) Dean of Academic Affairs KV Krishna on these allegations. We will update the story if/when we receive a response.
A fourth-year BTech student from Mathematics and Computing Department alleged that there was no "flexibility" for students.
"They institution gives the harshest punishments for the smallest of things. The suicide has impacted all of us in ways we cannot imagine. This case was a tipping point for all of us to come out and speak up," he said.
Students also flagged the lack of mental health support in the institution.
Over the last two days, nearly 3,000 students from IIT-G staged protests and put forth a series on short-term and long-term demands that have to be met by the college.
Apart from asking Krishna to quit, the students demanded the resignation of an assistant professor accused of misusing his authority and misbehaving with the students. The Quint has also reached out to the said professor.
In addition, students have listed out several demands:
Relaxation of attendance policies
Reforms in the mid-semester and end-semester schedules
Restricting academic activities (quizzes and tests) on weekends
Reintroducing mid-semester break
Right to speech for students and a Transparent Complaint Redressal
Acknowledging the “deep distress caused by the recent unfortunate” death of a student on the campus, the IIT-G authorities said they understand the concerns of the students.
The institute also outlined several measures it would undertake to address the students’ concerns. These include expanding the “well-being services” involving specialised counsellors for crisis intervention, long-term assistance, establishing peer support networks, and reviewing the safety protocols.
Speaking to The Quint, students said that it was "time for a change" and they will hold peaceful protests until all their demands are met.
