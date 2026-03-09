What Mojtaba Khamenei, Iran’s New Supreme Leader, Could Mean for the War

Yet, it is also important to be precise. Mojtaba cannot inherit the position by bloodline alone. The assembly must select him.

Still, political systems can become dynastic without rewriting constitutions. Dynastic outcomes emerge when informal power networks, such as family ties, political patronage, security ties, and control over the media, can make one candidate appear more natural, safe or inevitable.

That has essentially been the Mojtaba story in Iran for years: a man who built influence not by winning elections, but by managing the gate to the most powerful office in the country.

The circumstances of Ali Khamenei’s death add another layer of significance and, ironically, legitimacy to Mojtaba’s ascension.

For many Shi'a Muslims, being killed during Ramadan carries deep symbolic resonance. The first imam of Shi'ism, Ali ibn Abi Talib , was assassinated during the dawn prayer in Ramadan in 661 CE, an event still commemorated each year by Shi'ite Muslims.

Shi'ite historical memory places strong emphasis on martyrdom. In particular, the death of Husayn ibn Ali , a grandson of the Prophet Muhammad, at Karbala in 680 CE, symbolises the struggle between justice and oppression.

Because of this tradition, violent deaths of leaders in the past and today are framed within a broader narrative of sacrifice and resistance.