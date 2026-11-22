Technology providers have customer contracts which contain agreed service levels. A contract may provide some form of compensation in the event of service interruption. Still, employees, users, other businesses, and public bodies with no direct relationship to the supplier will feel the impact. Their losses are generally not covered by the contract.

As shared systems become part of the economy, reliability becomes a matter of public and private oversight. That, in turn, means governments will have to decide which services are critical, what the service levels should be (and those levels will need to be independently testable), and what the collective risk is from the myriad organisations reliant on the same infrastructure.

That is a problem for traditional competition policy. Firms have increasingly opted for just a handful of successful providers as they offer lower prices and better products. A customer can, of course, find it very difficult to switch providers after spending years of effort working around their systems.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), the UK's competition regulator, has stated that Amazon and Microsoft both have significant market power in the cloud computing market and has examined the barriers that prevent customers from using multiple suppliers. Enabling more freedom to mix suppliers can promote competition and give organisations greater choice in running their core services.