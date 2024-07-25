Microsoft's Global Outage is a Stark Reminder of Existing Cyber Vulnerabilities

Many of these risks have escalated over the years for multiple reasons. There is a massive growth of digital networks across the globe often conducting critical functions that need to be fail-safe. Sophisticated cyber attacks backed by artificial intelligence (AI) tools have become more widespread. Many ransomware groups regularly target corporate and government networks and bring them down. At the same time, nations and rogue elements, often backed by states’ resources, have set forth many efforts to exploit vulnerabilities and attack critical infrastructures. A significant aspect of recent international geopolitical pursuits is the usage of digital technologies for disruptions and debilitation by giving it a force multiplier punch. Thus, the need for wider global cooperation on protection is prudent. Efforts so far have been very casual and nations look at their own interests rather than the global perspective.

Vulnerabilities and risks exist in digital network infrastructure and have to be constantly guarded against at multiple steps—from deployment to patch management to dealing with internal sabotage or external hacking attempts. These outages are a major wake-up call to consider cyber security and stability more closely and seriously. While Microsoft and CrowdStrike have suffered serious damages to their credentials, they must be thoroughly investigated to see if there were shortcomings in the SLAs, or if they were not followed.

(Subimal Bhattacharjee is Visiting Fellow Ostrom Workshop Indiana University Bloomington USA and a cybersecurity specialist. This is an opinion piece. The views expressed above are the author’s own. The Quint neither endorses nor is responsible for them.)