Meta's Muse Image: When Your Face Becomes an AI Prompt

This may not be the last time we see this movie. As tech companies continue to integrate AI into every platform, feature, and tool without transparency and clarity about reuse of user data, we will have several versions and iterations of such features.

This story, therefore, is not about a dangerous feature that was rolled back but about product design choices that assume public visibility is a sufficient basis for treating any information as raw material for training AI models.

Indian courts are full of pending cases, as well as interim orders establishing and recognising some kind of personality rights and identity for well-known celebrities. These cases increasingly recognise a person's name, voice, and likeness, yet the practical benefit of this jurisprudence remains largely with celebrities. But these cases are about people who identify misuse, can move courts, have commercial value in their persona and can therefore receive injunctive relief.

This completely ignores an ordinary person whose public image may be used to create sexualised or fraudulent content may not have the luxury of getting such relief. They are left to struggle to establish any such commercial rights. They will then be forced to participate in the experiment and be relegated to a separate privacy devoid class.