Watchmaking as a Patriotic Endeavour: Titan, China and the Quartz Revolution

Today, a symbol of status—ask your lawyer/banker friends about their collection—the wristwatch is an emblem of decades of human progress, worn casually on a strap. (The tools to create watches were the same ones used to manufacture high-precision scientific instruments).

In some cases, that progress was a story of migration due to religious persecution. For example, in 17th-century Geneva, the arrival of Huguenot refugees from France helped boost the watchmaking industry in Switzerland. After the industrial revolution, manufacturers in the UK found ways to produce pocket watches on a large scale. The US, too, experienced a boom in manufacturing of watches, albeit of lower quality. The Naugatuck Valley in Connecticut started producing many clocks and watches, earning the title of “Switzerland of America”.

Timex is a relic from this era (its predecessor, the Waterbury Clock Company, was set up in 1854). The world’s first wristwatch was likely created for royalty (perhaps for Caroline Murat, the Queen of Naples, in 1810). But it was the series of wars and conflicts of the 19th century that helped prove its utility. Unsurprisingly, even today the British and the American armies are amongst the many that issue watches to their troops.