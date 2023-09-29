M S Swaminathan: The Scientist Who Made 'You Reap What You Sow’ a Reality

As the nation moved from chronic food shortages to surplus production, his goal of a food-secure India came to pass.

The research conducted by Dr Swaminathan went beyond crop variety. He understood the importance of sustainable agriculture for long-term food security. He pushed for adopting cutting-edge agricultural practices, such as mechanisation, efficient irrigation techniques, and the prudent application of pesticides and fertilisers.

His direction and leadership shaped India's agricultural policy and helped the nation's agriculture experience exceptional growth.

Swaminathan had an unflinching dedication to the welfare of Indian farmers. Dr Swaminathan thought it was important to provide farmers with information and tools so they could lead India's agricultural transformation.