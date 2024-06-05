Dear Democracy, We Live to Fight for You Another Day, No Thanks to News Channels

From the complexities of the electoral bonds scheme (which I assume some of our national leaders would themselves not be aware of) to the true nature of the PM-CARES Fund to which a lot of us donated so generously in a time of scarcity; from the dubious methods employed to topple democratically elected state governments to the deficit in accountability and responsibility in the Office of the Governor to the state that they are serving (and so much more) – they did not want you to be aware, but you found a way to be aware.

When houses were being bulldozed, religious minorities were being lynched, Dalits were being beaten up and those who physically and sexually abused women found themselves comfortable embraced in political impunity, it was a difficult task to become aware. It is a true testament to the revolutionary capabilities of the Indian population that they would find avenues of information and use that information to exercise their right to vote even when so many were either disenfranchised through “clerical mistakes” or were being refused their right to vote on flimsy grounds.