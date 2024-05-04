Understanding Modi’s Switch From His Development Agenda to a Polarising Campaign

It is entirely possible that Modi is spurred by poll surveys and media reports which have repeatedly shown that his popularity has not dimmed even after ten years in power and that he is headed for a comfortable third consecutive victory in these Lok Sabha elections.

Or perhaps Modi is encouraged by the disarray in the opposition ranks, particularly the ideological incoherence in the Congress which finds itself scrambling around for an adequate response when confronted with the emotive issue of Hindu nationalism.

The Congress’s job has been made doubly difficult as the Modi-led BJP has successfully discredited Rahul Gandhi as being privileged and entitled while the party is painted to be “anti-Hindu and pro-Muslim”. Clearly, Modi wants to demonstrate that he is invincible and that no one is capable of taking him on, irrespective of his utterances or actions.

It is for a reason that Modi has acquired the status of a Hindu Hriday Samrat or the King of Hindu Hearts.

