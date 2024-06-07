Maharashtra: Congress Resurges, Uddhav Holds Steady, and Sharad's NCP Dominates

After Uttar Pradesh, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) suffered its biggest losses in Maharashtra in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. While it was expected that the BJP and its allies would suffer some losses as they were up against a seemingly strong tripartite alliance of the Congress party, the Shiv Sena (UBT), and the NCP (SP), the extent of these losses has been much bigger than expected. The BJP and its allies could only secure 17 out of the state’s 48 seats, while the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) bagged 30 seats.

One seat, Sangli, went to Vishal Patil, a Congress rebel who contested independently and is expected to return to the party's fold. It effectively means that the MVA parties have bagged 31 out of the state’s 48 seats.

Given the constant state of political turmoil that the state has been for the last five years, the results are significant. They are not only a reflection of what the electorate thought of the events that have unfolded but also a hint at where Maharashtra politics might be heading in the near future.