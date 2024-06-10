BJP Supporters are Cursing Hindus of Ayodhya Because They Have Resisted Hindutva

Hindus have different traditions in different states. Ram Navami is not important in Bengal. Similarly, we learnt that in Mithila and Bengal, the BJP and the RSS made attempts to stop the sale of meat and fish on Tuesdays and during Navaratri. The Bengalis and the Maithils did not accept it. They had to step back. But we should not ignore the fact that they did try to change the traditional food habits of Maithilis and Bengalis along with their sense of sacredness.

The BJP is bent on making Ram Navami the main festival of Bengal. In Kerala, Hindus celebrate the annual return of the generous, people-loving Bali at Onam. Turning this tradition on its head, the BJP started celebrating Onam as the birth anniversary of Vamana, who had treacherously taken away Bali's kingdom. Only when the people of Kerala reacted strongly did the BJP back out. A Bengali friend in Jabalpur told me that a Bengali RSS pracharak addressed a gathering of Bengalis in Hindi. He told everyone that they should call themselves Hindus, not Bengalis.

This is an attempt by Hindutva to change Hindu traditions. During the campaign to demolish the Babri Masjid, Jai Shri Ram was promoted as the Hindu greeting instead of Jai Siyaram or Ram Ram. The picture of an aggressive Ram was used in place of the loving image of Ram and Sita, and the picture of an angry Hanuman was promoted in place of the joyous Hanuman. All this is an attempt to cleverly replace all Hindu expressions with the vocabulary of Hindutva.