On Amethi’s Smooth Roads, Smriti Irani’s Car is Having a Bumpy Ride

However, to my surprise, this RSS worker was also critical of the BJP candidate and didn’t want her to win this time. First and seconds reasons, he explained, are her ahankaar (arrogance) and the bigger ahankaar of her staff, i.e., that she does not treat local BJP and RSS workers with respect.

Then he mentioned a third reason, which is at work in many constituencies in UP—indeed, all over the country. Unlike in 2014 and 2019, there is no single national narrative from the BJP that is influencing voters' choices this time. The party expected the construction of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya to deliver nearly all 80 seats into its kitty.

However, “the political appeal of this factor is limited only to the BJP’s core voters,” Dr. Suman Gupta, editor of Jan Morcha, a Hindi newspaper widely read in the Ayodhya region, said to me that all Hindus are happy that the temple has been built, but a majority of them do not want the name of Lord Ram to be used for electoral gains. As for the abrogation of Article 370, which the Modi government regards as one of its historic achievements, is not something common voters (outside the party’s loyal supporters) even talk about.