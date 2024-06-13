In 4 Charts: Caste and Ministry Allocation in the Modi 3.0 Cabinet

The Modi 3.0 cabinet of the new NDA (National Democratic Alliance) government has 72 ministers including the prime minister. 61 are from the BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) and 11 from allied parties. The representation is broadly in line with the overall tally of the NDA, i.e., the BJP has 82 percent representation and allies 18 percent.

The BJP has taken into consideration caste, region, and gender, in an attempt to strike a balance.

27 ministers hail from the OBC (Other Backward Classes) community, 10 from SC (Scheduled Caste), five from ST (Scheduled Tribe) and five from the minority communities.