The BJP's Silence on its Handling of COVID is a Quiet Admission of Failure

Let’s rewind and go over them, even if it means replaying terrible memories. Let’s also wonder why this government’s poor response to, and performance during the Coronavirus pandemic, has failed to become an election issue in less than three years since it happened.

In late March 2020, came an insensitive, knee-jerk lockdown, which scrapped all bus and train services overnight. This unplanned act alone had vast consequences. It forced crores of India’s internal migrant workers, mostly based in the country’s big metros, to walk hundreds of kilometres back to their villages as they could not possibly stay in the cities without work. Lakhs of families saw their livelihoods getting destroyed overnight.

It was an inhumane ordeal. Many did not make it. The most disturbing was the tragedy of 16 migrant workers being run over by a goods train as they slept on a railway track near Jalna in Maharashtra while trying to walk back to Madhya Pradesh. Shockingly, in Parliament, when asked how many migrant workers died while trying to return home during the pandemic, the Central Government simply said that they had no record.

As the pandemic progressed, we also saw Covid-jingoism prevailing over science. And I am not talking about thaali bajaana as that exercise may still have helped the morale of a few.