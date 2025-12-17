Lessons From 1971: National Security is More Than Just Military Power

Fifty four years ago, on 16 December 1971, Pakistan lost the war and signed the instrument of surrender. It was an unparalleled victory. The Indian Armed Forces took less than a fortnight to defeat the Pakistani military, and bring about the surrender of 93,000 Pakistani soldiers.

The professionalism, patriotism, dedication, determination, resolve, and courage of the Armed Forces stood out. There were many hidden factors behind this victory, leadership at all levels, politico-military coordination, diplomacy, intelligence, the Central Armed Police Forces, particularly the Border Security Force, the Railways, and the role played by the Mukti Bahini.

The unparalleled bravery of the Indian Armed Forces has never been in doubt, but an account by Sydney Schanberg, the Pulitzer-winning American journalist, as published by The New York Times post the War, is a great tribute. This is what he wrote:

“I don’t like sitting around praising armies. I don’t like armies because armies mean wars. But this (Indian) army was something. They were great all the way.”