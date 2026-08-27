GIVA’s Raksha Bandhan Ad Wasn’t ‘Creepy’. Our Policing of Women’s Clothes Is

“Put on a bra. Your brother is home.”

“Change your shorts. You can't dress like that in front of Chacha Ji.”

“At least put a dupatta on.”

The backlash to Kriti Sanon’s clothes in GIVA’s Raksha Bandhan ad is essentially the same instruction. The only difference is that this time, instead of a mother, grandmother, or an aunt policing a girl’s clothes at home, thousands of strangers have collectively assumed the role of telling an adult woman what to wear while celebrating a festival with her on-screen brother.

The controversy surrounding this became large enough for GIVA to withdraw the advertisement, saying that it had “the highest regard and deep respect” for Indian culture, traditions and festivals, and that if the ad had “inadvertently hurt the sentiments” of some people, that was never its intention. The brand said it had therefore withdrawn the advertisement “out of respect.”