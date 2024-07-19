Siddaramaiah's Penchant for Kannada Identity Has Now Landed Him in Trouble

After two decades, a move to brand Bengaluru had been initiated with Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, who is in charge of the city, to rehaul its infrastructure. In June, he had indicated reviving the Bengaluru Agenda Task Force (BATF), an initiative of former Chief Minister SM Krishna, who is considered the father of Brand Bengaluru.

Business and Brand Strategy specialist Harish Bijoor said, "It rattles the thoughts of Bengaluru people, who have existing businesses here and would be wondering what is coming next. Fundamentally, massive investors are always concerned about their existing employees rather than future employees. When decisions such as these are announced, most of the time the fine print is not read and only what is thrown up as headlines are read."

Bijoor added that it shakes up the sentiments of the existing players in the markets. "New investors, who do want to invest in Bengaluru, seek clarity. Fortunately, the CM has said it is not going to be implemented right away. It has given a positive impression that we have a government that listens to industry. But there was no point in creating a bit of a tumult in the industry and pulling back," he stated.

A R Ramesh, CEO of TeamLease said, "Implementing such reservations may adversely affect the state's productivity and the attractiveness of its capital, ultimately impacting its GDP and per capita Net State Domestic Product, where it currently holds the 4th position. As the epicentre of India's IT revolution, Karnataka risks unsettling national and international tech giants that rely on a skilled workforce."