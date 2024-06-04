BJP-JD(S) Alliance Wins, Congress Improves Tally: Key Takeaways From Karnataka

The party was also able to consolidate the Lingayat votes. The dominant Vokkaliga community in the Old Mysore region, which backed the Congress in the 2023 Assembly elections, seem to have supported the BJP and the JD(S) in the Lok Sabha elections.

In 2023, the Congress had scripted its revival in the region by winning as many as 37 out of the 59 segments spread across nine districts of the region. But now, the BJP has won four out of five seats in Tumkur, Mysore, Mandya and Chikkballapur by a margin of over one lakh.

Meanwhile, Bengaluru continued to remain a saffron bastion, winning three out of four Lok Sabha seats.

The BJP has also managed to consolidate votes from the urban belts. It is evident with the victory of two-time MP Shobha Karandlaje, who faced “Go Back, Shobha” slogans in her earlier constituency (Udupi-Chikmagaluru) but won in Bengaluru North.

But, its victory in Mysuru and the Dharwad-Hubballi indicate the rising upper-caste support for the BJP and RSS in the state.