K Rahman Khan Interview | 'Goal is to Bring Waqf Boards Totally Under the Govt'

Q: Former Union Minority Affairs Minister Smriti Irani has said that to look at the Waqf boards only from the perspective of property would be myopic. She has pointed out that some Waqf boards have overstepped their boundaries, delving into judicial and legal territories that fall outside their intended functions. She has quoted the example of the Telangana Waqf Board, which handles divorces and marriages. Another example cited by her is of the Andhra Pradesh Waqf Board declaring Ahmadis as non-Muslims...

A: Smriti Irani's argument is a silly one. I have been a member of the Karnataka State Waqf Board and no board deals with religious matters. For instance, members of the Moon Sighting Committee meet in the Waqf Board offices to declare whether it has been sighted or not, but that cannot be construed as overstepping boundaries.

Q: As proposed in the Bill, is the inclusion of two women members on Waqf boards a sign of their empowerment, which the NDA government is claiming to champion, after it, for example, abolished Triple Talaq?

A: The existing Act of 1995 has provisions for giving representation to women and the Karnataka State Waqf Board has women as members. The entire idea of the NDA government is to mislead and the proposed legislation has done away with the democratic process of appointing members, which will be through nominations now.

Q: In the context of a majority of Muslim intellectuals and organisations opposing the amendments, how relevant is the support to the proposed Bill by the All India Sufi Sajjadanashin Council with prominent Sajjadanashins (spiritual heads) giving the nod to it?

A: There is a section of Muslims, whom the BJP is cultivating under the aegis of the BJP Muslim Manch. These people are pampered with promises to involve them in their share of power. The Sajjadanashins or Sufi saints do not represent the voice of India's Muslims.

Q: What is your opinion on having separate Waqf boards for the Aga Khanis and Bohras to bring inclusivity and also have non-Muslims on the board?

A: We can only have Sunni or Shia Waqf boards. The motive is only to divide the Muslims, as the Bohras and Aga Khanis, who are Shias, are very close to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. They are also economically well off and cannot be clubbed as marginalised Muslims. They don't mingle with mainstream Muslims, and therefore, to have separate boards for them is an unviable proposition. Having non-Muslims on the boards is unacceptable. Are there Muslims in the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam Trust Board, or in Gurudwaras? This is a move to pit Muslims against the Hindus.

Q: Can you elaborate on your views that Muslims are just emotionally attached to the Waqf concept and nothing beyond that, and have failed to play an active role in protecting Waqf properties?

A: Every community will have an emotional attachment to its religious places. When a land is declared as a Waqf, the beneficiaries are the people and it becomes the government and society's responsibility to protect it. Also the waqif (donor), he/she gives a property to earn the goodwill of Allah. Once it is given, an individual loses ownership and it lies with God.

The Supreme Court has said once a property is transferred, its owner is God perpetually. The proposed amendments go against this perpetuity. In Hyderabad, the land on which the hi-tech city has come up, belongs to a dargah. The then Andhra Pradesh government had taken it under the Inam Abolition Act, but it proved to be a Waqf land, given for the maintenance of the dargah. The matter is now before the Supreme Court with the government challenging the tribunal's order.

Q: Do you think if the Muslim community had been vigilant, it would not have been possible for the government to bring the amendments?

A: There are lapses on the part of the community too as the majority of encroachers are Muslims. Since the community did not take much of an interest in protecting its properties, the government has stepped in.

