After Madrasas, UP Orders Probe Into Waqf Land; ‘Targeting Muslims’ Says Owaisi

The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday, 21 September, revoked a 1989 Revenue Department order under which uncultivated land was “illegally registered” as Waqf property.

The state government has directed all the district magistrates to examine the proceedings taken under the 1989 order and correct the revenue records accordingly. It has sought a report on the same within a month.

Reacting to the development, All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Chief Asaduddin Owaisi said that the UP government is “targeting” Waqf property and “trying to snatch it away.”