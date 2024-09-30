J&K Polls Phase 3: Govt Must Put Country Above Party and Ensure a Fair Contest

The way things stand after the first two rounds of polling in Jammu and Kashmir, the National Conference is likely to have the largest chunk of seats. However, it is the third round of polling that will determine whether a stable government will be formed or not.

Opinion makers and concerned citizens ought to urge the government to put the country before the party and ensure that a free and fair third round is held in both Kashmir and Jammu. The predominantly Hindu belt of Jammu and the home base of both `Engineer’ Rashid and Sajad Lone, are to vote in this last phase on 1 October.