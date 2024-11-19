Jhansi: Does Human Life Matter Less in BJP-ruled States? Where is Our Outrage?

Not surprisingly, the Opposition has jumped into the fray. "Look at the insensitivity of the BJP government. On one hand, children were burned to death, and their families were weeping and grieving. On the other hand, lime was being sprinkled on the roads to welcome the Deputy Chief Minister. The families even claimed that the entire compound was filthy, but it was cleaned up before the Deputy Chief Minister's visit," the Congress party tweeted.

The Samajwadi Party, an ally of the Congress, said that government hospitals in Uttar Pradesh had become a den of misery, corruption and negligence. "There were no arrangements in the hospital to save the children... The BJP is a completely insensitive party. People are dying, but these people will never take responsibility," party spokesperson Juhie Singh said.

Unfortunately, political sloganeering on the Jhansi tragedy is unlikely to help matters and will only provoke bluster and denial from the BJP government both at the state and the centre. The real problem lies elsewhere.