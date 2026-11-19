Flying cattle class on an EgyptAir flight from Tripoli to Cairo, I found myself sitting next to a middle-aged lady, immaculately dressed in a black hijab. She noticed the article I was reading about the Nvidia scandal.

American-educated, she taught physics at the American University in Cairo and spoke impeccable English. After glancing at my phone, she delivered an observation that was to make the remainder of the flight considerably more interesting.

"Huh!" she exclaimed. "This is a male-dominated world. Women never get any credit for seducing powerful men and bringing about their downfall."

I giggled aloud. I liked this lady. I was captivated by her thinking. I wanted to hold her hand, give her a friendly pat on the cheek left uncovered by her hijab—but showed great sagacity in not doing so.