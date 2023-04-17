India & Russia Look To Guarantee Bilateral Investment With Free Trade Agreement

"We pay special attention to the issues of mutual access of production to the markets of our countries," he added.

At the other end, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar expressed hope that the two countries "will pick up on this...because we do believe it will make a real difference to our trade relationship."

The last fiscal year reportedly saw India's imports, mainly oil supplies, from Russia quadruple to $46.33 billion. However, India is also part of FTA discussions with Britain, the European Union, and the Gulf Cooperation Council, Reuters reported.