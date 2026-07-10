At Ali Khamenei’s Funeral, the Biggest Story Was Who Wasn’t There

Media reports indicate that the funerals witnessed a genuine outpouring of grief at the loss Iran had suffered as well as anger against the US and Israel for their actions.

This was not surprising because the Iranians are a proud people and killing of the Supreme Leader and his family members, including an infant granddaughter, outraged them. Their collective memory of the martyrdom of Imam Hussein, the grandson of Prophet Muhammad, at Karbala was revived.

The Iranian leadership deliberately decided to take Khamenei’s body to Karbala, one of Shia Islam’s holiest places. The objective was to reinforce the connection they had made between Imam Hussein's and Khamenei’s martyrdom at the hands of ‘tyrants’. The majority Sunni Muslims don't largely share Shia sentiments about Khamenei’s martyrdom, though there are some among them, too, who grieve the manner in which he was killed.

There is little doubt though that the decapitation strike has reinforced hostility against Israel and the US in the Shia world. Khamenei will permanently enter Shia Islam’s list of prominent martyrs who paid the price for defying arrogance and upholding Islam.