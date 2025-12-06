Indigo’s Great Meltdown: How One Airline Brought India to a Halt

Pilots and cabin crew globally are governed by FDTL norms, with each country’s regulators setting limits that, broadly, mirror each other. India is a signatory to the ICAO conventions and had to align its FDTL to global standards. India on the other hand, followed some antiquated regulations and this led to much disquiet amongst pilots.

The FDTL battle goes back to 2019, when the Federation of Indian Pilots (FIP) filed a writ petition in the Delhi High Court challenging certain provisions of the FDTL CAR. The matter resurfaced in 2023, and in 2024 the court ordered implementation of the revised CAR. The DGCA argued that airlines needed time, citing pilot shortages, and gave them a year to recruit more pilots.

In early 2025, the matter came up again in court as the DGCA had still not implemented the new CAR. In a contempt petition filed by the Federation of Indian Pilots against the DGCA, the FIP demanded action.

The DGCA then committed to implement phase-1 of the revised DGCA CAR on FDTL by July 2025, and Phase-2 of the revised DGCA CAR by 1 November 2025, after taking concurrence of all airlines for their timelines. That meant the airlines had almost two years from January 2024 to implement the increase in pilots strength etc, the very reason they had sought the first 12 months extension.

The court approved this.