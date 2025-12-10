IndiGo Crisis: When Paying Is Not Enough

But is this experience truly unfamiliar, or unfolding for the first time in India? We have grown up reading about the gap between having money (purchasing power), the right to purchase, and actually being allowed to use products and services.

Ambedkar captured this long ago in his autobiographical text having money was not enough to secure even basic access to mobility. Amartya Sen’s Capability Approach further helps us see why such moments matter: freedom is not just about income, consumption capabilities or market access, but about the real ability to avail and consume a service.

In his work, he uses the example of being unable to wear leather shoes to show that deprivation is not about purchasing power alone, but about being allowed to wear those shoes in public, which is more often than not an outcome of income or consumption capability. Ironically, classical economists confuse between ability to purchase and the ability to use post-purchase. That's where conventional global economic metrics failed; consumption capabilities do not usually mean social emancipation.