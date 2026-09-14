India Leaps on Transparency Index: Publishes Raw GDP Data, Does Full VVPAT Count

Let’s tackle GDP first. We surprised the world with a strong upswing, ie real GDP growth of 7.8 percent in the first quarter of the current year. Despite two global wars, supply shocks, stinging inflation, and a plummeting rupee and capital markets, our economy was in the pink of health. There was a significant caveat—this estimate was based on a new methodology.

Independent experts were quick to pick two “tweaks” which, prima facie, required transparent detailing.

First , last year’s GDP at current prices was slashed by over Rs 12 trillion, or almost four percent. The government defended, asserting it was caused by the new methodology. Fair enough. Yet experts did not relent.

Experts: “Sir, you have all the information, please blow up this Rs 12 trillion shrinkage into components—like a punching error, or over-estimation cleaned up by new data, or other reasons.”

State (air of injured innocence): “This is a much more credible, scientific model. The World Bank and IMF are applauding. Why are you attacking us?”.

Experts (nonplussed): “Who is attacking the new methodology? We too are applauding, it’s the correct way forward. But yes, we are asking you to reconcile this outlandish Rs 12 trillion number, or give us the raw data, and Claude will do it for us”.

But this transparent demand was met with a mysterious, holier-than-thou silence.

Second , for the first time in independent India, we’re using a “double deflator”—ie, using separate measures for input and output inflation rates—to estimate “real” quantities.

Experts: “Sir, congrats on moving to the “double deflator”! Now please give us the mega worksheet of input/output prices and ratios across all industries and operations that you’ve collected to calculate the “double deflator”. That will solve the mystery of why it’s a lowly 2.5 percent while the wholesale and consumer inflation rates are twice, even thrice that number.”

State (quixotically): “It’s such a dramatic advancement! Our earlier model of applying consumer or wholesale price inflation to both inputs and output was so blunt, medieval. Because of this scientific change, previous year’s data has been thoroughly revised and cleaned up – yet you do not accept it.”

Experts (now irked and irritated): "Sir, we’ve already said it’s a terrific step forward. But don't conflate the demand for reconciling past year’s data with clarity around the “double deflator”. These are two independent streams – two separate enquiries - so don’t try to throw us off-track by mixing them up! The Rs 12 trillion reconciliation must be done on current price data, which is not double deflated .”

State (bigger air of injured innocence): “Why do you need to hark to past practices? Earlier we counted apples, now we are counting oranges. You can’t compare apples and oranges, stop cribbing!”.

Experts (gleam in the eye): “Exactly! If you also give us the current quarter’s GDP on the earlier methodology, we will compare today’s apple with yesterday’s apple. And since you’ve already given us both estimates on the new methodology, we shall compare oranges with oranges. So please just give us the latest GDP print in current prices on the earlier methodology. That’s all we are asking for! C’mon, show the world how transparent and honest our national stats are.”

But this innocent, globally benchmarked demand was met with an even more mysterious, holier-than-thou silence.