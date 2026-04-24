India’s Gaming Reset: MeitY's New Rules Fix the Past, But Risk the Future

On 22 April 2026, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) notified the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Rules, 2026 as a 26-rule, six-part regulatory architecture that comes into force on 1 May.

The notification operationalises the parent Promotion of Online Gaming (PROG) Act passed by Parliament in August 2025, and it represents India's formal attempt to pick up the pieces of a sector it had, barely eight months ago, largely dismantled.