As Constitution Replaces Guns in Maoist Heartland, Will Moolvasis Get Their Due?

The "Surrender Ceremony" of non-state armed militia in India was once a numbers game, connected to citations and awards given by the state to the security forces. It was a happier congregation in an otherwise volatile zone. It served the political class as well as the security forces and the militia—to some extent. A rose for a gun was the usual exchange on stage.

At Gadchiroli on 15 October, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis replaced the rose with a copy of the Constitution, handing them out to 61 Maoist guerillas, in what could be one of the most decisive surrenders yet. Top leader Mallojula Venugopal Rao alias Bhupati, who is also a Central Committee member of the CPI (Maoist), led the "ceremony".

Two days later, 210 cadres—including 110 women—led by another leader, Rupesh, gave up arms in Bastar at ‘Puna Margem’, a surrender ceremony in Chhattisgarh. They, too, got a copy of the Constitution and a rose.