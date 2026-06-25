For the First Time in 30 Years, India's IT Story Faces an Existential Threat

But investors see it differently. While many analysts acknowledge that Indian IT will find a way to survive, the broad consensus is that the days of high growth are over. In fact, some point out that IT firms have been able to grow their rupee earnings mostly because our currency has weakened sharply — so the same dollar earnings have translated into much higher rupee revenues. Indian IT firms have historically traded at a 20–22x Price-to-Earnings ratio.

That was justified when growth rates were very high. Now that future growth is likely to be much more muted, the markets are going to rerate IT stocks. This has already happened. Today, the NSE Nifty IT index trades at roughly 16x its 2026 forward earnings, and very few analysts expect this to change.

However, the Indian IT story is not just about the companies and their stocks. IT has been one of the biggest white-collar employers in India, along with finance. If IT companies can only survive by sacking people — as they have already done — it will cause colossal collateral damage to India’s middle class. That, in turn, will affect the entire economy, as middle-class consumption shrinks further.

This is a fundamental crisis not just for Indian IT but for the entire Indian economy.

(The author was Senior Managing Editor, NDTV India & NDTV Profit. He tweets @Aunindyo2023. This is an opinion piece. The views expressed above are the author’s own. The Quint neither endorses nor is responsible for them.)