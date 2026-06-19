More Degrees, Fewer Jobs: Inside India's Campus Placement Crisis

Previously entry-level hiring performed an important function. Companies recruited graduates with the expectation that many would learn on the job, degree was not proof of complete readiness,it was evidence of potential.

This logic seems to be vanishing now. Employers now ask for experience in positions that are designed for beginners, recruiters seek candidates who can demonstrate practical skills from day one, internship experience, project portfolios and specialised certifications have become prerequisites rather than advantages. In many sectors, the first job has become harder to get simply because employers expect candidates to already possess qualities previously acquired through employment itself. According to a 2026 survey by Indeed of 2,633 jobseekers and employees in India, 72 percent of respondents said entry-level jobs frequently require prior work experience, while 61 percent reported that they rarely or never hear back after submitting applications.

What makes the situation particularly frustrating is that many graduates appear to be doing everything they were told to do. They are acquiring certifications, completing internships and building portfolios, yet opportunities remain difficult to secure. The disconnect is reflected in comments from educators and placement officers across the country. Speaking to The Times of India, Bejoy Varghese noted that recruiters were increasingly prioritising specialised skills and stricter evaluations, even for roles that would previously have served as entry points into the industry.

The frustration this creates is increasingly visible online. Discussions on Reddit's developersIndia frequently centre on a common complaint: employers expect experience for entry-level positions, but opportunities to gain that experience are becoming harder to find. One widely discussed thread questioned how freshers were expected to break into the industry when even junior roles increasingly demanded prior work experience. The sentiment reflects a broader disconnect between what employers expect and what many graduates can realistically offer immediately after university. This helps explain why employability and placements may be moving in opposite directions.

Graduates may be acquiring more skills than previous cohorts, but they are also competing for a smaller pool of opportunities.The graduates are scoring much better on many industry-readiness metrics than they have in previous years. Students are acquiring certifications , learning programme languages, building portfolios and actively engaging with internships with a greater intensity than a decade ago. Yet, anxiety around employment appears to be rising.