Xinjiang Tales: My Travel Gave Me Reasons to Repose Faith in Indo-China Bonhomie

In addition to finding employment close to their villages and earning decent wages, they also get rental income. Moreover, Shuifa’s experts train them and provide technology support to set up their own greenhouses, so that they can sell their produce back to the company for marketing.

I met one such woman farmer, named Haili. She and her husband Mehmet own three greenhouses, in which they grow tomatoes (“with seeds imported from Holland”), peas, melons, and green leafy vegetables. Their income last year: “900,000 yuan” (nearly Rs 10 lakh). “Where is your husband?” I asked her. “He is at home, looking after our two school-going children. Earlier, wives in our village were confined to their homes. Now we also go out and work, so that our children can study in universities when they grow up and have a bright future.”

At this point, Alimjan, my Uyghur interpreter, interjected. “In the rest of China, education is free for all for the first nine years. But in Xinjiang, it is free for 15 years. In the past, rural families did not generally send girls to have higher education. That has completely changed now.” He then remarked: “It’s terrible to read that the Taliban in neighbouring Afghanistan have banned girls from going to school and university, and gaining modern knowledge. Islam does not teach us to treat women like this.”

Alimjan narrated another interesting story to describe Xinjiang’s transformation. “Now we have star hotels even in small towns, but this region had very poor facilities for tourists in the past. In the ‘90s, I was taking a group of European tourists around. Europeans are particularly interested in coming to Xinjiang because Explorers like Aurel Stein (a Hungarian-born British archaeologist) and Sven Hedin (a Swedish geographer and travel writer) have made fascinating discoveries in the Taklamakan desert.

The only accommodation I could find for my clients was a small poorly maintained government guest house with no running water and only one common toilet. I could see their discomfort, so I told them, "Don’t worry. You should consider yourself fortunate that you are staying in the same place where Hu Yaobang, who was Chairman of the Communist Party of China, stayed when he came here on an inspection tour in the early 1980s.” (Hu Yaobang, a pro-democracy leader, headed the CPC from 1981 to 1987. He was known to frequently visit poor regions inhabited by ethnic minorities without any paraphernalia.)

I did not see many foreign tourists in Xinjiang, but domestic tourists from all other provinces had arrived in huge numbers at every place of attraction ─ perhaps, because they could not travel for two years due to COVID restrictions. Remarkably, the amenities for tourists ─ first and foremost, public toilets ─ are nearly as good as the ones in Europe.