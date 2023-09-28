Canada Dropping the 'Nijjar’ Bomb Does Little To Deter US From India’s Defence

There are three factors for this. First, are the tensions arising out of Chinese actions in Eastern Ladakh in 2020, second is the increased tensions between the US and China arising out of developments in the Indo-Pacific. The third is the US decision to create a new domestic industrial framework emphasising semiconductors, green energy, and nearshoring and friendshoring of its supply chains. India looms large in US calculations here.

There were many initiatives and projects announced during and around Modi’s visit to Washington in June and it was not surprising that the joint statement that followed, affirmed "a vision of the United States and India as among the closest partners in the world.”

During the visit, the two sides launched an ambitious Initiative for Critical and Emerging Technologies (iCET) to expand their "strategic technology partnership and defense industrial cooperation” not just between governments, but businesses and academic institutions of the two countries."

Another initiative was the launch of the bilateral Defence Acceleration Ecosystem (INDUS-X) to expand strategic technology and defence industrial cooperation along the lines suggested by the two national security advisers in January on establishing an “innovation bridge linking the US and India". This is envisaged as an ambitious venture which would connect industry and academic institutions and promote public-private partnership.

The General Electric company agreed to jointly produce their GE F-414 jet engine in India. Under the deal, GE will provide 80 per cent technology transfer. India also approved the purchase of 31 armed MQ 9B Sea Guardian and Sky Guardian UAVs in a deal that would be more than USD 3 billion.