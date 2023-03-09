India-Australia Ties: China Scores Big but No Level-Playing Field With Ukraine

Prime Minister Albanese and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met for the first time at the Leaders’ Meeting of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue—the Quad—in Tokyo in May 2022.

The Quad launched in 2007, is a consultative grouping of four democracies in the Indo-Pacific—Australia, India, Japan, and the United States. It’s an opportunity for the leaders to discuss issues of common interest, whether in trade, health, climate change, or defence. Albanese and Modi appeared to have developed a genuine personal rapport at their first meeting.

Modi’s signature welcoming bear hug of Albanese in Ahmadabad certainly confirms this.

This official three-day visit is the first one by an Australian prime minister since 2017. It is also the first one of the annual bilateral summits announced last year. Australia is only one of the four countries with which India has annual summits.