As China Sword Hangs Upon Imran, Even His Redemptive Streak Can’t Save Pakistan

As Imran Khan faces arrest warrant, his wish to mend US ties is seen as a desperate attempt to get the throne back.
Image: Kamran Akhtar/The Quint
There was a meeting between Pakistan Tehreek Insaf’s(PTI) Imran Khan and an American delegation on 1 March. The delegation comprised three or four Democratic lawmakers and the Speaker of the California State Legislature.
The lobbying effort was facilitated by at least one Pakistani-American doctor Asif Mahmood who is a hopeful Democratic candidate for the next election.
The meeting was reported in Pakistan’s local news media but its agenda and discussions were unknown. A second meeting too was reported, footage of which was aired, but without disclosing that Imran Khan had requested this second meeting, but without the Pakistani-American facilitators present.
Added drama unfolded as Khan was issued non-bailable arrest warrant by an Islamabad court in connection with a case in which he allegedly threatened a female judge. An order has also been issued to the police which said that the former PM needs to be detained and brought to the court latest by 29 March.
In this meeting, alone with White people, Imran Khan apologised profusely to the Americans for maligning the United States with his repeated allegations of an American conspiracy of regime change in Pakistan whereby he was ousted from power via a no-confidence motion by Pakistani lawmakers in April last year.
He told them that he wanted to mend his relationship with the American government.
If I were to explain this entire entreaty, it would read like this, “Please, please, pretty please, make me the Prime Minister? I am so, so sorry I made up lies to try and rabble rouse against your government to come back into power. I didn’t mean it. It was just politics, you know, and I’m sure you understand. Look, White Men, you are the good guys! The Chinese are the real evil guys. They have ruined Pakistan already, they forced us to take loans we knew we could not afford. And now they are trying to ruin the Great United States of America. Bring me back into power and I will ruin them in 90 days!"
“That damn Asim Munir became the New Army Chief despite all my efforts, and he won’t support me as General Bajwa did. The media is not with me, the people are not with me, and the judiciary can only do so much when it doesn’t have the backing of the Army. All political parties are against me – and in any case, they are all crooks. I am your only hope, and I will upset the changing geo-political power balance because I know geopolitics better than itself. "
“You have to believe me that I never meant a word of “ghulami namanzoor” (slavery in the US is unacceptable). What better proof can I give you of this than the Cipher Leaks? I was only conspiring to use the Cipher to come back to power. All my audio leaks prove it. You know I even named former Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, though he was my biggest benefactor. I even accused PM Shahbaz Sharif and former PM Nawaz Sharif, the Interior Minister and Dirty Harry General Faisal Naseer. Just imagine, I even named the current Caretaker Chief Minister for what happened back in April last year. Nothing I ever say means anything – but I WILL screw China for you."
“I also never ever meant “the Afghans have broken the shackles of slavery” – I was only pretending to dance a dance of victory. You know, my people also need to feel great again. How can slavery not be acceptable? Make me Prime Minister and I will be your slave, and make all Pakistanis your slaves.”
But this is the backstory. Knowing he has no chance of coming to power organically because no domestic power players are willing to install him again, Imran Khan is begging the US government to somehow lean on the Pakistani establishment to bring him back to power.
(Gul Bukhari is a Pakistani journalist and rights activist. She tweets @GulBukhari. This is an opinion article and the views expressed are the author’s own. The Quint neither endorses nor is responsible for them.)