Short of a Ceasefire, Does the ICJ Ruling Impute Genocide to Israel?

It alson states that the Palestinians in Gaza have the right to protection from genocide and that South Africa, under its obligation under Article VIII of the Geneva Convention, was entitled to initiate action against Israel. The Court further clarified that Article IX of the Convention and Article 36 of the Statute warrant its competence to adjudicate the current case and impose relevant directives upon Israel.

Now, whether or not Israel’s culpability of genocide can be clearly deduced from the verdict, it is still extremely significant because by admitting a case under the Geneva Convention and upholding the rights claimed by South Africa for the protection of the Palestinian people from genocide (plausible under the international rule of law), the verdict becomes the first legal instrument to hold Israel accountable in some form. Further, the verdict unequivocally observes that Israel’s military operation has resulted in “catastrophic civilian harm.” This is the first indisputable and binding legal comment that negates any attempt of Israel to absolve all blame in the name of self-defence as it has been doing so far.

The verdict disappoints us in evading a ceasefire order but by pronouncing the interim measures as an order to Israel to prevent any acts of genocide, punish any incitement to genocide, take immediate and efficient steps to provide humanitarian assistance to the people adversely impacted in Palestine, among other measures, it finally accords an unavoidable legal obligation upon Israel.