How the Pakistan Army, by Attacking India, Fell Into Its Own Trap!

Rehman identifies four elements that constitute the military mind or worldview of the Pakistani military: India as the civilisational “other”; the assumption that Pakistanis are better fighters than the Indians; contempt for the civilians; and an Islamic fervour. Albeit, the last element is a development from the 1980s onwards (pp 55-61).

In this 500-plus tome, Rehman mounts heaps of evidence to substantiate his thesis. For instance, the 1947-48 war was a brainchild of Pakistan’s founding father Muhammad Ali Jinnah, his lieutenant, Prime Minister Liaquat Ali Khan besides some mid-ranking Muslim army officers while the C-in-C, General Sir Frank Messervy and other British commanders were kept in the dark (pp 87-92).

An amusing digression is in place here. Maulana Maududi, founder of Pakistan’s Jamaat-e-Islami (Party of Islam) which later became a key element in Pakistan’s proxy war in Kashmir, opposed the 1947-48 war on religious grounds (p 87).

Likewise, the 1965 war, an extension of the 1947-48 episode since the aim was to capture Kashmir, was also decided by General Ayub Khan, the first military ruler. It was planned by Major General Akhtar Malik with two civilians, Foreign Minister Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, and Foreign Secretary Aziz Ahmed (p 112).

A typical military mind motivated the decision-making besides the miscalculation that “cowardly” India would not retaliate, the USA would continue supplying weapons and support besides the world recognising Pakistan’s right to Kashmir (p 120). The decision was so cliquish that even the Army High Command, including Army Chief General Musa did not want the war (pp 113-118).