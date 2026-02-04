How STT Became A Tax On Market Confidence

Markets swung sharply in early February as investors reacted first to the Union Budget and then to a breakthrough in India-US trade relations.

On 1 February, the Sensex tanked and closed 1,547 points lower, with the sharp sell-off largely driven by investor concerns over the government’s move to raise Securities Transaction Tax (STT) rates in the Union Budget.

STT is imposed on the purchase, sale, and derivative trades of equity products. A contentious levy in India's financial markets, I explain its origins, examine its impact, and argue why it is time for the government to consider withdrawing it.