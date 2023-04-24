How Mary Quant Married Fashion and Feminist Liberation in a Single Outfit

In London, it liberated women's legs. In Paris, it angered the government, which even wrote a vice law against the mini. In Italy, it ended up worn only indoors at dance halls and villa parties. Soon, however, it became the official uniform of divas and ordinary women.

Its standard bearer was Twiggy, a skinny, teenage model who was a symbol of the new coming of age, young avant-gardists who shredded the idea of the curvy, motherly woman hopelessly confined to children and stoves. On the contrary, Twiggy and the mini represented athletic legs ready to run, to snap, to escape from the plastered role of women, constrained in the 1950s respectability mould—desired and packaged in favor of men.

But Mary's revolution was harshly criticised also by another revolutionary, an older one who, starting from 1919, was herself a bulwark of women's emancipation: Coco Chanel. She revolutionised the concept of feminine, managing to best interpret the modernist spirit of her era, freeing women from corsets and crinolines, dressing them in structured jackets hitherto, the preserve of men, combining elegance and refinement with comfort ("true elegance cannot be separated from the full possibility of free movement," one among her countless famous phrases) and leading their battle to independence, including economic independence.

The great Coco hated mini skirts, and commented on the first appearance of Mary's skirts with: “It's awful to see those knees!" According to Coco, knees are, in fact, among the less attractive parts of a woman's body, something to be ideally hidden. One of her famous aphorisms, "Fashion passes, style remains" and mini skirts, according to her, were everything but stylish. "She had lost the pace of fashion," Karl Lagerfeld would later declare, "And she understood it. She, who had dressed the ladies as their maids, now refused to admit that style came from the street and that the world had changed forever."