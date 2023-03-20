What 'Conman' Kiran Patel's Near-LoC Breach Reveals About J&K's Security Crisis

On Sunday, J&K police refused to call the fiasco an 'intelligence failure' but admitted that Patel’s act of posing as a PMO official while evading law enforcement was a mistake.

“We don’t provide security cover to anyone on verbal communiqué or order,” ADGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar said. “A proper FIR has been lodged and the conman was interrogated. At present, he is behind the bars under judicial remand.”

Following the lapse on Friday, a local court in Srinagar sent Patel into judicial custody. He was produced in court through video conferencing.

Patel first visited the Valley in October last year and has since travelled several times along with his family members as well as a few more persons who, too, have introduced themselves as officers from the PMO.

Patel’s lawyer in Srinagar had made this a central plank of his argument as to why the three other persons accompanying Patel – one Amit Pandiya and Jay Sitapara from Gujarat, and Trilok Singh from Rajasthan – were let go while Patel was being detained.

“My client told me that he was accompanied by two more people from Gujarat. Police have also recorded his statement before the magistrate under Section 164. Both were set free by the police,” advocate Rehan Gowhar told the press in Srinagar.