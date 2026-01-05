Grok’s AI Images of Women Reveal the Cost of India’s Lax Digital Regulation

“How is this allowed on a platform that is so important today? Why does it not moderate these posts? Why does it lack a team or technology to prevent this?” singer Shreya Ghoshal asked me in an interview last year .

Well before X (formerly Twitter) started allowing users to generate non-consensual images of people (not just women) in swimsuits, it allowed the running of Artificial Intelligence (AI)-generated ads featuring celebrities, without their consent. It wasn’t just Shreya Ghoshal who struggled with getting these ads taken down, but there were ads featuring all sorts of cricketers and celebrities, including the Ambani couple: Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.

Two years ago, the issue of non-consensual AI-generated content hit the headlines, when a video morphing actress Rashmika Mandanna surfaced. This was, until recently, largely a celebrity problem, and it led to celebrities, starting with Anil Kapoor, protecting their “personality rights” in court , so that it becomes easier for that content to be taken down.

The swimsuit trend began on X around the end of 2025, days after the social media platform allowed users to edit photos posted by others using its AI tool Grok. What happened next was predictable.