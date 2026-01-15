'Not for Sale': What I Learned Firsthand About Greenland’s Colonial Past

One night, driving to the outskirts of Ilulissat to watch the Northern Lights, I asked my guide—an Indigenous Greenlander—whether locals still considered Denmark a colonial power.

He paused, then said quietly, “People sometimes say Denmark was kind to us. Maybe that makes them feel better. But if you ask us, the story isn’t so simple.”

He began with Thule. In the 1950s, Danish authorities relocated Inuit communities so the US could build an airbase. “No real choice, no real discussion,” he said. “We were pushed off land our families had lived on for generations and dumped somewhere harsher, where hunting was harder.”